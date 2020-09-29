Sainté.co

Porcelain Hera Goddess : Pregnancy Candle

Our Porcelain Hera goddess candle is inspired by the beauty of the Pregnant female body. This goddess will compliment your decor, coffee table, vanity table or even next to your favorite book collection. Our goddess candles is made out of : - Natural Eco Biodegradable Soy wax - Organic candle wick - She is hand made in small batches, so she comes with slight imperfections in each batch. Making each candle unique to you. Caring for your Goddess Soy candle: - Whether you worship in your vanity table or burn her please put her on a small dish or tray to ensure she doesn't spillover. - The goddess candle has an approx burn time of 1 hour. Our goddess candle dimensions: - Height: 12 cm Safety with burning your Goddess Candle : - Never leave burning candles unattended. - Keep candles out of reach of children and pets. Shipping info : - Our Goddess candle will be dispatched in 5-7 working days, using Royal Mail Second class. There is only one of us making our goddess so please bear with us.