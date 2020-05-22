Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
Poplin Peplum Top
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Sleeveless round neck top. Asymmetric hem. Back hidden in-seam zip closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Mixed Denim Vest
C$395.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Washed Denim Top
C$375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Mixed Denim Vest
£215.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Washed Denim Top
£205.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Wide Leg Poplin Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Poplin Peplum Top
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Frayed Mid-rise Denim Shorts
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Rustic Tote Bag
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Tops
Alex Mill
Standard Button-down In Garment-dyed Linen
$125.00
$50.00
from
Alex Mill
BUY
We The Free
Supernova Long Sleeve Tee
$30.00
$19.95
from
Free People
BUY
Everlane
The Long-sleeve Box-cut Pocket Tee
$30.00
$23.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Japanese Goweave High-neck Tank
$68.00
$34.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted