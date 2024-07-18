Nordstrom

Poplin Button-up Shirt

$99.50

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

The Clementine drink trolley is a glamourous accent accessory piece with 3 layers for display and also for practical use. Crafted from metal and tempered glass, the drink trolley is finished with antique brass gold effect for a vintage look. The trolley comes with handle on top and castors for easy movements around the house. Size: W 62 x D 41 x H 81 cm. Flat packed. Simple assembly required.