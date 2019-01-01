Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Doddle & Co

Pop Pacifier

$10.00
At Anthropologie
Designed with patented "pop" technology, this 100% silicone pacifier pops back into its protective bubble when it tumbles to the floor, making it a cleaner and safer option for your little one.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Gifts For Every Kid On Your List
by Ray Lowe