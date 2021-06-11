POLARBOX

Details & Care Polarbox the Retro- Vintage style portable cooler that you need!! Our coolers are extremely functional providing maximum temperature insulation with expanded polystyrene (AIRPOP) and with an external and interior overlay Polypropylene. Available in different colors and complemented by an elegant, high-quality leather strap that adjusts in 3 different positions. Keep your drinks and meals cold without giving up on style with Polarbox portable coolers. - Color: yellow - 18" x 12" x 12" - Retro Vintage design rigid cooler of 21 qt (5.28 gal) capacity - Available in multiple color combinations - 24 hour Isothermal Capacity - Resistant and adjustable shoulder strap made of high-quality leather - Made in Spain Expanded polystyrene Item #6566596