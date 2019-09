Polaroid

Pop Instant Digital Camera

$200.00 $65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

In honor of Polaroids 80th anniversary, theyre blending the best of new technology and retro-feel photos with the Pop Instant Digital Camera. Digital camera prints captured memories instantly with the ability to add borders for that classic look. Connects to Wi-Fi for easy sharing and prints all your faves with ZINK Zero Ink Technology, onto film with adhesive backing to turn your photos into stickers in a pinch.