Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Pants
Amazon Aware
Ponte Knit Slim Pant
$42.90
$23.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Dockers
Cotton Ivory Khakis
BUY
$14.99
$48.00
ThredUP
Eloquii
Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
$99.95
Eloquii
Eloquii
Slim Leg Venice Crepe Trouser
BUY
$79.95
Eloquii
Marks & Spencer
Evie Checked 7/8th Trousers
BUY
$60.00
Marks & Spencer
More from Amazon Aware
Amazon Aware
Ponte Knit Slim Pant
BUY
$23.60
$42.90
Amazon
Amazon Aware
Fragrance-free Body Cream With Vitamin E
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
Amazon Aware
Hydrating Face Cleanser With Avocado And Sandalwood Oil
BUY
$16.99
Amazon
Amazon Aware
Balancing Face Cleanser With Arnica And Calendula Extra
BUY
$16.99
Amazon
More from Pants
TARSE
Wide Leg Flowy Lounge Pants
BUY
$24.98
$32.98
Amazon
Sghenr
Plus Size Stretch Distressed Skinny Jeans
BUY
$35.96
$59.96
Amazon
Amazon Aware
Ponte Knit Slim Pant
BUY
$23.60
$42.90
Amazon
Postropaky
Snow Ski Pants
BUY
$45.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted