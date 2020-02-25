Ellos

Ponte Knit Button-front Blazer

$48.99

Buy Now Review It

Machine Wash PLUS SIZING: Please reference our size charts Relaxed silhouette, Straight bottom hem with back vent Approx. 28'' hits at low hip Polyester/Rayon/Spandex, unlined Machine wash cold, imported. Smarten your wardrobe with our ponte knit blazer. The classic design is cut in an unconstructed relaxed silhouette, featuring a notched collar, two front pockets, front princess seams and non-functional buttons at the sleeve cuffs. Throw on over lighter dresses for a polished look. Relaxed silhouette Straight bottom hem with back vent Approx. 28'' hits at low hip Polyester/Rayon/Spandex, unlined Machine wash cold, imported.