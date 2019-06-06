Description
One-shoulder dress from Farrow in White. Allover vintage floral print. Tie detail at shoulder. Invisible side zip closure. Ruching at chest and sides. Gathered skirt with ruffled trim at edge. Stepped hem. Lined.
• Broadcloth
• 100% rayon
• 96% polyester, 4% spandex lining
• Dry clean
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
15" chest
43" front length
Measurements taken from size small
Model Measurements
Model is in size small
Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 25” waist | 36” hips
Fit Notes
Slim fit
Sizing Notes
Small fits like US size 0/2
Medium fits like US size 4/6
Large fits like US size 8
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates