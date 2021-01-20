Pad Lifestyle

Pols Potten Hiding Lady Lamp

£420.00

Quirky Dutch interiors company Pols Potten brings you this unusual and alluring lamp in exquisite white porcelain, designed by painter and sculptor Minke van Voorthuizen. The gentle nature and aesthetic of this piece means it would work in a classic or contemporary setting, either side of your bed or on a coffee table. Dimensions: diameter 20 cm, H 59 cm. Due to the fragility of this item we are unable to ship this lamp outside of the UK. Pre order with delivery up to 4 weeks. UK delivery only due to the fragility of this item for shipping.