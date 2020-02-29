Pretty Little Thing
Polka Dot Satin Midi Dress
$52.00$23.00
At Pretty Little Thing
Terracotta Polka Dot Satin Strappy Cowl Midi Dress This strappy cowl neck midi dress is perfect for brunch dates with the dolls and beyond. Featuring a terracotta polka dot satin material with thin shoulder straps and a split hemline, team it with some strappy heels and a mini bag for a look we're loving. Length approx 123cm/48.5" (Based on a sample size UK 8) Model wears size UK 8/ EU 36/ AUS 8/ US 4 Model Height - 5ft 8”