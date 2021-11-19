Polaroid

Polaroid Go Instant Camera

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 61868493; Color Code: 010 Capture memories on the fly with this ultra-compact, pocket-sized mini instant camera by Polaroid. Equipped with standout features, from intuitive settings to a built-in flash, double exposure mode and selfie timer, this little design packs major function into every inch. Compatible with Polaroid’s Go film (sold separately). Rechargeable via USB. Features - Mini instant camera - Pocket-sized - Selfie-mirror and selfie-timer - Double exposure - 1/125-30 sec shutter speeds - f52 aperture - Built-in flash - Lithium-ion battery rechargeable via USB Content + Care - Takes Polaroid Go film - sold separately - Includes camera, USB charging cable, neck strap, quick start guide and instruction booklet - Polycarbonate, ABS plastic - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4.13”l x 3.3”w x 2.42”h - Boxed dimensions: 4.45”l x 4.45”w x 2.6”h - Weight: 0.71 lbs