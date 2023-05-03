CLED

Polar Arch Hoop Earrings

$140.00 $112.00

Buy Now Review It

At CLED

Floating Glacier Collection | Our third story is inspired by the impact of climate change in the Arctic and Antarctic, made to bring awareness to these vital ecosystems. The Polar Arch Hoop Earrings feature abstract lines from the natural phenomena of arch-shaped icebergs. • Sold as a pair • Available in Sterling Silver or Gold Vermeil • Hand-formed Eco Gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles • Length 2.2 in | 5.5 cm • Made in Los Angeles • Please allow 1-2 weeks for shipping as all pieces are made to order Please note each piece is individually handmade so size and color may slightly vary from the featured images.