Gldn

Poise Necklace

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gldn

Fact: you are authentic, perfectly imperfect, and powerful. Be good to yourself, you deserve it. “I will remind you of this every day, you freaking glorious ray of spirit and light!” –The Poise Necklace ... Poise is part of "La Femme", a collection of talismans that celebrates femininity in various forms. Half the profits from the collection go to CARE.ORG, working to empower women around the world. Designed and handmade in-house, by us. Hand-stamped with an original GLDN illustration. Can't get enough of those femme vibes? Check out our LOOKBOOK for the collection. DETAILS choose a Medium 13MM disk or Large 16MM disk smooth, satin finish you choose: 14k Gold Filled, Rose Gold Filled, Sterling Silver or solid 14k Gold.