Nu Sensuelle

Point Plus Bullet Vibrator

$54.85

Buy Now Review It

Your favorite bullet just got an upgrade. The Point PLUS delivers 30% MORE power that the original Sensuelle Point and features dual controls to navigate the INTENSE 20 Function Includes two silicone sleeves to further enhance your experience!The Point PLUS is twice dipped in silicone to give you an ultra smooth silky sensual feel. It is beautiful to touch but is also is mind-blowing s not just a bullet its a new breed of bullet that will redefine what a good bullet is. Simply put its the ultimate super bullet. Unlike any other bullet youve ever touched!Experience the Sensuelle Point PLUS in Navy blue BlueRose goldpink Purple colors.