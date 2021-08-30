Mango

Pockets Cotton Shorts

$29.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. 100% Cotton. Short design. Straight design. Medium waist. Elastic waist with adjustable drawstring. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Shorts Casual Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% cotton