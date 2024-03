Mason Pearson

Pocket Brush

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Details Long-Sleeve Lace Top Slim-fitting long-sleeve top in a trendy lace fabric, with crew neckline and all-over lace detail. Imported. Body:92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Hand wash cold Only non-chlorine bleach Lay flat to dry Low iron on reverse side Do not dry clean