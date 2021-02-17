Madewell

Plus Whisper Cotton Rib-crewneck Tee In Beacham Stripe

$24.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide The secret's out: We've added a ribbed crewneck to our best-selling tee for an even more authentically vintage feel. Fashioned using 50% organic cotton, this light and airy striped T-shirt is live-in-it soft and perfectly draped—one to tell your friends about, in other words. Regular fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 29" (based on size 2X). Do Well: Made from certified organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, non-genetically modified seeds. 50% organic cotton/50% conventional cotton. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD268