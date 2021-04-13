Madewell

Plus Waterproof Rainfall Anorak Raincoat

$168.00

Product Details Hide We revamped our best-selling raincoat to make it truly waterproof—it has sealed seams, plus snaps and a zipper to keep out the showers. It has the vibe of a traditional anorak but with a modern oversized A-line shape. Details like a sturdy hood, elastic cuffs, a drawstring waist and double-entry pockets means you'll stay dry through any storm. Slightly oversized fit. Body length: 37 1/2". Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Cotton/polyamide/polyurethane. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD442