Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Target x Who What Wear
Plus Size Velvet Midi Skirt
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Featured in 1 story
The Best Velvet Pieces Of The Season
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urbancode
Leather Pencil Skirt
$160.18
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Urban Stretch Snap Cargo Skirt
$345.00
$172.50
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Draped Skirt
$428.00
from
Diane von Furstenberg
BUY
DETAILS
American Apparel
The Paradise Print Lolita Mini Skirt
$46.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
More from Target x Who What Wear
DETAILS
Target x Who What Wear
Pinstripe Sleeveless High Neck Button Front Dress
$36.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Target x Who What Wear
Front Pocket Button Detail Utility Dress
$36.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Target x Who What Wear
Bell Sleeve Crewneck A-line Dress
$31.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Target x Who What Wear
Long Sleeve Tie Neck Midi Dress
$41.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Sandro
Short Knit Skirt
$245.00
$171.50
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
Parker
Kylie Combo Skirt
$298.00
$208.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Valeria Black Silky Flare Skirt
$109.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Button Front Floaty Midi Skirt
£25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Trends
Fashion
I Tried A 7-Item Capsule Wardrobe & It Wasn't Nearly As Limi...
The past few years have given rise to a strange combination of minimalism and maximalism. Bombarded with information about our spending habits (the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
15 One Shoulder Tops That Are Sexy Without Trying Too Hard
First comes legs, then comes cleavage, then comes...shoulders? It may seem like a strange body part to consider sexy, but shoulders are the coolest and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted