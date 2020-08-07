All in Motion

Plus Size Stretch Woven Shorts 4″

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Why we're ALL IN:These mid-rise woven shorts are made from a Lightweight Flex Fabric with a loose silhouette for flexible movement and all-day comfort. The moisture-wicking properties is made to keep you feeling nice and cool, and a drawstring on the elastic waistband helps keep the shorts firmly in place. A hidden zipper pocket is conveniently sized to fit a passport for a short you can sport during your everyday activities.When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.