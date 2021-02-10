Ava & Viv

Plus Size Short Sleeve T-shirt

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 100% Cotton Hem Style: Turnback Hem Fit: Slim Fit Length: Below Hip Features: Short Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: V Neck Item Style: Fashion Tees Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 78207245 UPC: 191906785235 Item Number (DPCI): 021-01-1214 Origin: Imported Description Keep your closet stocked with do-it-all basics when you pick up the Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt from Ava & Viv™. Constructed from soft, breathable 100% cotton fabric, this solid-color V-neck T-shirt keeps you comfortable day to night and season to season. You'll appreciate the timeless style of this simple tee, and the classic silhouette pairs and layers effortlessly with everything from jeans and a hoodie to skirts and jackets. Pair this versatile solid-color tee with relaxed-fit jeans and footbed sandals for a laid-back vibe, or style it with ankle trousers and a cardigan for a look that's both polished and comfy. Light Weight Fabric Fabric is designed to be light weight for comfort