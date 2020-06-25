Amazon Essentials

Plus Size Performance High-rise Full-length Legging

88% Polyester, 12% Elastane Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Whatever your sport, train in confidence with this high-waisted workout legging Featuring a flat, wide waistband, flatlock-stitching and lusturous performance fabric for maximum comfort and mobility Order one size down for a more compressive fit Model is 5’10” and wearing a size 1X Sport made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest in quality and comfort.