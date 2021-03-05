Amazon Essentials

Plus-size Mockneck Sweater

$18.28

Buy Now Review It

55% Cotton, 25% Modal, 20% Polyester Imported Machine Wash Comfortable and versatile, this lightweight mockneck sweater is perfect on its own or as a layer under a blazer or jacket Features ribbing at the neckline, hem and cuffs Everyday made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort Check out more from Amazon Essentials by visiting amazon.com/amazonessentials Model is 5'10" and wearing size 1X An Amazon brand - Comfortable and versatile, this lightweight mockneck sweater is perfect on its own or as a layer under a blazer or jacket Amazon Essentials is focused on creating affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on. Our line of women's apparel includes cashmere sweaters, fleece and down jackets, and more, including plus-size options. Our consistent sizing takes the guesswork out of shopping, and each piece is put to the test to maintain the highest standards in quality and comfort.