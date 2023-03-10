Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Karen Millen Curve
Plus Size Leather Military Biker
£365.00
£292.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Pareto
Your Field Jacket
BUY
$198.00
Pareto
COS
Regular-fit Twill Trench Coat
BUY
£150.00
COS
Hush
Joy Quilted Jacket
BUY
£129.00
Hush
Coast
Faux Fur Detail Belted Pu Trench Coat
BUY
£46.00
£189.00
Coast
More from Karen Millen Curve
Karen Millen Curve
Plus Size Leather Military Biker
BUY
£292.00
£365.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen Curve
Curve Linen Angel Sleeve Wrap Front Dress
BUY
£41.25
£55.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen Curve
Curve Sheer Knit Pointelle Maxi Dress
BUY
£84.90
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Curve Compact Stretch Viscose Waterfall Dress
BUY
£149.25
£199.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Outerwear
Pareto
Your Field Jacket
BUY
$198.00
Pareto
COS
Regular-fit Twill Trench Coat
BUY
£150.00
COS
Hush
Joy Quilted Jacket
BUY
£129.00
Hush
Coast
Faux Fur Detail Belted Pu Trench Coat
BUY
£46.00
£189.00
Coast
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted