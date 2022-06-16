United States
NastyGal
Plus Size Broderie Anglaise Mini Skirt
£28.00£7.00
At NastyGal
Legs for days. This plus size skirt comes in broderie anglaise and features a high waisted, mini silhouette, ruffle hem, and elasticized waist. Rock with a classic crop top, chunky jewelry, and faux leather heeled mules. Style: High Waisted Ruffle Hem Mini Skirt Fit: Relaxed Length: Mini Occasion: Casual Design: Plain Fabric: 100% Cotton. Model is 5'11" and wears a US size 12/UK size 16. Main Fabric: 100% Cotton, Lining: 100% Polyester, Machine Washable, Model wears UK Size 16 SKU: #AGG06102-2