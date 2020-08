Who What Wear

Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Dress

$36.99 $25.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The completely casual, absolutely cool denim piece you’ve got to have this spring: the Women’s Puff-Sleeve Button-Down Mini - Who What Wear™. Styled in denim for a hint of edgy attitude, the pretty profile gets its distinctive shape from poufed sleeves and a sleek skirt; banded collar, button-down front and patch pockets add menswear-inspired touches.