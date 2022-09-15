United States
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Rust Puff Sleeve Puffball Hem Shift Dress
$68.00
At PrettyLittleThing
CMW4142 This dress is everything we are loving right now. Featuring a rust material with a puffball design, a plunging neckline and puff sleeves, it is a must-have. Wear with statement heels and your fave accessories for an Inta-worthy look. Length approx 105cm/41.5" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7"
