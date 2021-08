PrettyLittleThing

Plus Orange Pu Split Hem Pants

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At PrettyLittleThing

CMT2590 Get ready to stand out from the crowd with these next-level bottoms. Featuring an orange PU material with split hems and an elasticated waistband. Complete the look with a pink bodysuit and matching accessories to get the look. Length approx 93cm/36.5" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 6"