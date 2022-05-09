Madewell

Plus Linen-blend Sophia Midi Dress

$138.00 $110.40

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Our design geniuses figured it out: Combine a wide tie neckline, cinched puff sleeves and a shirred elastic waist for a shape that looks good on basically everyone. A pretty midi, this dress is made of airy (and eco-friendly) linen blend. Fitted at waist. Falls 54" from high point of shoulder (based on size 2X). 55% linen/45% Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose. Pockets. Do Well: Made with Lenzing™ Ecovero™, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NE928