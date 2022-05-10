United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Blue Tie Dye Cut Out Corset Top
$35.00$22.00
At PrettyLittleThing
CMY7941 Hit refresh on your weekend wardrobe with this top doll. Featuring a blue tie dye material with a cut out design and a zip fastening. Wear with cargo bottoms and slip-on heels to earn some serious style points. Length approx 58cm/23" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7"