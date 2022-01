PrettyLittleThing

Plus Blue Double Breasted Woven Blazer

$95.00

CMP7148 This tailored blazer is sure to have all eyes on you doll. Featuring a blue woven material, double-breasted detailing and a figure-flattering fit, what's not to love? We love this paired with the matching bottoms and clear strap heels. Length approx 76cm/30" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7"