Pretty Little Thing

Plus Black Structured Mesh Corset

C$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pretty Little Thing

CMP7109 Plus Black Structured Mesh Corset Elevate your look this season with this corset top. Featuring a black mesh material with a bandeau neckline and structured corset design, we are in love. Style with PU bottoms, simple accessories and clear heels for a seriously fierce finish. Length approx 34cm/13.5" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft 7”