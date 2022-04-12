VUSH

Plump Palm Vibrator

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nourished Life

The Vush Plump Palm Vibrator is a palm sized, egg shaped vibrator that has 10 vibration settings and is made from medical grade Silicone. The Plump Palm Vibrator provides both total vulva stimulation and a more targeted gentle precision to cover all your bases. Waterproof, soft, and with plenty of power, this vibrator has been created to give a more gentle and sensual touch with traditional vibes while still being powerful enough to get you where you want to go. Squishy, soft, and plenty of fun, the Vush Plump Palm Vibrator has a home in all of our collections. Key Features: SUPER Squishy and Soft 10 Vibration Settings Single Button Simplicity 100% Waterproof Medical Grade Silicone Magnetic Charging Case Product size: 83 x 55 mm Product weight: 146g