Girlfriend Collective

Plum Paloma Racerback Bra

$46.00 $34.50

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

You need this. Our best-selling longline bra that's both full-coverage and flattering, Paloma was made for low to medium-impact workouts and doubles as your new favorite top. Made from 79% recycled plastic bottles (RPET) and 21% spandex Recyclable with ReGirlfriend Designed for medium-impact workouts Racerback Scoop neck Built-in support band Full coverage Soft yet sturdy construction with four-way stretch UPF 45+ rating for protection against harmful ultraviolet rays To take care of it, machine wash cold with like colors and line dry flat. Learn more. Please note colors may bleed at first, so always wash with like colors in cold water.