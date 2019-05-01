Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
MICHAEL Michael Kors

Pleated Printed Crepe Midi Dress

$165.00
At Net-A-Porter
Green and white crepe Concealed hook and zip fastening at back 98% polyester, 2% elastane Machine wash Imported
Featured in 1 story
We Take The Guesswork Out Of Bridal Shower Outfits
by Emily Ruane