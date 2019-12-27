Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Givenchy
Pleated High Waist Pants
$1285.00
$361.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Button-tab cuffs, an ultra-high waistband and seamed back yoke temper the pleated volume of these loose-fitting trousers.
Need a few alternatives?
Tibi
Harrison Chino Pleated Cargo Pants
$375.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Givenchy
Givenchy
Live Irresistible Rosy Crush Edp Florale Spray
£51.00
£25.50
from
Escentual
BUY
Givenchy
Live Irresistible Rosy Crush Edp Florale Spray
£51.00
£25.50
from
Escentual
BUY
Givenchy
Metal Aviator Sunglasses By Givenchy
$380.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Givenchy
Mister Brow Filler Tinted Waterproof Brow Filler
C$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Pants
Tibi
Harrison Chino Pleated Cargo Pants
$375.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted