Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Ganni
Pleated Georgette Mini Dress
£175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Pleated Georgette Mini Dress
More from Ganni
Ganni
Pleated Georgette Mini Dress
£175.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Checked Seersucker Maxi Dress
£215.00
from
Browns
BUY
Ganni
High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
£225.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Moccasin Flats
$345.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted