COS

Pleated Fold Over Dress

£79.00

Buy Now Review It

At COS

A contemporary design with an unexpected construction , this dress is made from crisp cotton and is layered with geometric panels that tie-up over the front and back. Cut with long-sleeves, it has a pleated skirt, side pockets and a V-neck under layer.Back length of size 6 is 36u00BD" / Model is 5