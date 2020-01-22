Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Milumia
Pleated Fit & Flare Dress
$32.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
97% polyester, 3% spandex.
Need a few alternatives?
Iom
Bodycon Turtleneck Maxi Dress
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Giles
Balloon Sleeve Organza Gown
C$10230.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Molly Goddard
Griffith Shirred Tulle Dress
C$2290.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Halpern
Bustier Draped Duchess Satin Mini Dress
C$2855.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Milumia
Milumia
Leopard Print Long Sleeve V Neck Tunic Dress
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Milumia
Snake-print Bodysuit
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Milumia
Floral Embroidered Mesh Long Sleeve Dress
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Milumia
Pleated Short Sleeve Dress
$36.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Iom
Bodycon Turtleneck Maxi Dress
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Giles
Balloon Sleeve Organza Gown
C$10230.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Molly Goddard
Griffith Shirred Tulle Dress
C$2290.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Halpern
Bustier Draped Duchess Satin Mini Dress
C$2855.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted