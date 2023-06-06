J.Crew

Pleated Capeside Chino Short

$79.50 $54.50

Product Details We took our bestselling capeside pant and made it into a pair of summer-ready shorts, crafted with lightweight, stretchy chino fabric. This pair features pleats down the front for an extra-polished touch, a little extra room in the thighs and a flattering high rise. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Plus, this short was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. 97% cotton/3% elastane. Zip fly. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BQ799.