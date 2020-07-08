Fifty Shades of Grey

Pleasure Intensified Silicone Anal Beads

Enjoy more intense orgasms than you ever dreamed possible with the help of these strong, smooth anal beads. Indulge newly discovered erogenous zones and get Fifty Shades more pleasure by trying Christian's tip of removing mid-orgasm for heightened climax. "I examine them with fascinated horror. All of these, inside me... there! I had no idea. 'They have quite an effect if you pull them out mid-orgasm,' he adds matter-of-factly. 'This is for me?' I whisper. 'For you.' He nods slowly." - Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey Both men and women can revel in the intensified pleasure that comes from wearing these Thai beads. The unisex design works as a prostate massager when worn by him, and lavishes additional sensations on her vagina when she wears them. During play, slip these gently tapered beads inside your bottom to stimulate the nerve-rich erogenous zone and experience heightened arousal and improved sexual response. When removed at the point of climax, the gentle curves of the beads enhance your orgasmic contractions, extending the length, and increasing the intensity, of your orgasmic pleasure. Safety is ensured in the form of a finger loop at the base of the beads, preventing travel during wear and making it easy to thrust, twist and play with the beads to boost stimulation. Coat both your beads and yourself with water-based lube for maximum sensation during wear. Due to the silicone composition, you should not use these beads with a silicone lube. The Pleasure Intensified beads are supplied with a Fifty Shades of Grey storage bag, making them an ideal erotic gift for fans of the books. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey The Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James.