Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Dr. Devgan
Platinum Long Lash
$150.00
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
An eyelash growth serum for longer, stronger, thicker, healthier lashes.
Need a few alternatives?
Tula
The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
BUY
$15.00
$28.00
Target
RoC
Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules
BUY
C$35.97
Walmart
Cetaphil
Pro Dermacontrol Oil Control Moisturizer Spf30
BUY
C$20.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
BUY
C$24.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
More from Dr. Devgan
Dr. Devgan
Platinum Long Lash
BUY
$120.00
$150.00
Violet Grey
Dr. Devgan
Platinum Lip Plump Spf 30
BUY
$50.00
Violet Grey
Dr. Devgan
Platinum Long Lash Serum
BUY
$150.00
Violet Grey
Dr. Devgan
Platinum Long Lash
BUY
$150.00
Violet Grey
More from Skin Care
Tula
The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
BUY
$15.00
$28.00
Target
RoC
Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules
BUY
C$35.97
Walmart
Cetaphil
Pro Dermacontrol Oil Control Moisturizer Spf30
BUY
C$20.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
BUY
C$24.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted