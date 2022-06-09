GHD

Platinum+ Hair Straightener

A smart, precise hair styler to straighten and wave your hair without excess damage. Black colour. A must have for coloured hair and hair prone to breakage, the ghd platinum+ uses ultra-zone predictive technology that thinks about your hair’s needs while it is in use. Built for speed and comfort, the platinum plus will revolutionise the way you style your hair, making it easier than ever to have a good hair day every day. The ghd platinum+ was inspired by the need for a hair straightener that minimises the amount of work you need to do to achieve hair perfection - no need to choose your heat, no need to strain your wrists, no need to remember to turn your hair straightener off. What are the features and benefits of the ghd Platinum+? Styles hair in one pass Heats to 185 degrees Celsius for effective hold without excess damage Black colour Easy to use Swivel cord Precision-milled plates for even more shine Rounded barrel for easier curling Sleep mode Universal voltage Plate guard 2.7m cable 3 year manufacturer’s warranty Who is the ghd Platinum+ best for? If your hair is coloured, damaged, or generally on the fragile side, the ghd Platinum+ could well be the styler for you. It’s ideal for all hair types and textures, and its smart technology means your hair won’t be exposed to any more heat than it needs to be. How should I use the ghd Platinum+? First up, apply a heat protectant, paying particular attention to any damaged areas of your hair. Then, brush out and section your hair out. Working on one piece at a time, either straighten, curl or wave your hair, repeating until each section is complete. Finish with hair spray, and you’re all set. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.