LooseLippedLabels

Plated Profanities Girl Dinner Floral Retro

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Details Long-Sleeve Twist-Front Shirt Dress Easy-fitting long-sleeve shirt dress in our matte satin fabric, featuring button-through detail, classic collar and twist-front detail. Imported. Lining:97% Polyester, 3% Elastane / Body:100% Polyester Turn garment inside out Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron on reverse side Do not dry clean