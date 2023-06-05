mDesign

Plastic Apothecary Canister Jar

Acrylic STORAGE MADE STYLISH: These sleek canister apothecary jars store needed vanity staples and provides a decorative accent to your powder room, bathroom vanity, makeup table and more; The modern design with removable lid gives you a variety of storage options; The canister has a removable lid and a wide mouth to make accessing bathroom necessities and accessories easy and simple; Set of three includes 1 small, 1 medium, and 1 large canister COMPACT STORAGE: This canister set is great for storing and organizing cotton swabs, ovals and rounds, makeup applicators and cosmetic sponges, wedges, guest soaps, bath bombs, balls, salts and more FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: The fun modern, yet space-saving design provides plenty of room for storing a multitude of small essentials; Organize your hair accessories - holds hair ties, clips, elastic bands, bobby pins, bows and more; Use in home office for paperclips, rubber bands, binder clips, and stamps; Versatile and easy to use, it will find a place in many rooms of your home; Great for apartments, condos, dorm rooms, RVs and campers QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of durable shatter-resistant plastic; Clear base is made of acrylic; EASY CARE: Clean with mild soap and water or a damp cloth THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Small measures 3.75" diameter x 4.7" high; Medium measures 4.75" diameter x 6.1" high; Large measures 5.5" diameter x 7.7" high