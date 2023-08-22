Uncommon Goods

Plant Life Support Self-waterer

For plant parents, a vacation means hunting around for someone to babysit those botanicals...or drenching them before you leave and hoping for the best. Instead, treat your indoor greens to some intensive care with this amusingly designed and efficient self-watering system. Inspired by hospital IV bags, it’ll deliver a steady drip of hydration to any kind of potted plant. Just fill with water, hang the bag on the included hook, and open the flow regulator to release life-sustaining refreshment that’ll last for up to seven days (depending on the flow setting). Ideal for taking care of plants while you’re away (or just forgetful about watering). Made in China.