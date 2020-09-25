Plant Apothecary

Start Happy Body Wash

Plant Apothecary's Start Happy Organic Body Wash is enriched with organic essential oils of geranium and peppermint, which are known for their uplifting properties. Take a sniff and lather up to boost your mood and make it a happy day! The all-natural, honeylike gel is made of only eight simple ingredients, and is completely free of parabens, SLS, petroleum, silicones and harsh, mysterious chemicals. The gentle formula is kind to even the most sensitive skin - even for kids and babies. And a little goes a long, long way!