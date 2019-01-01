Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
Plaid Kick Flare Trousers
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Featured in 1 story
Fall Outfit Inspo From Our Grandparents
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Oak + Fort
Pant H378
$108.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
DETAILS
Chloé
Cotton-blend Trousers
$1095.00
$657.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Houndstooth Pants
$135.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Houndstooth Trousers
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from & Other Stories
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted