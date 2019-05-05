Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Comme des Garçons

Plaid Box Bag

$224.00
At Resee
- Comme Des Garçons Plaid Box Bag - Yellow and black check patterned wool bag - Adjustable and detachable shoulder strap - Silver tone hardware - Top zip fastening, front zip pocket - 100% Wool - Lining: 100% Cowhide
Featured in 1 story
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by Emily Ruane